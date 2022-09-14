Quinta Brunson Addresses that Awkward Jimmy Kimmel Moment: “It Didn’t Bother Me Much”

Quinta Brunson has finally addressed that Jimmy Kimmel incident at the Emmys that got many people talking.

Recall that Will Arnett and Kimmel served as the presenters for Best Writing in a Comedy Series at Monday’s ceremony, a category Brunson won.

As she came onstage to accept her award, Kimmel added the quip, saying that this was the “13th time in a row” he had lost at the Emmys and that “he just got into the skinny margaritas” backstage. And then he dramatically passes out on stage as Brunson took to the podium to accept the prize.

This got many people mad, with some saying he stole her spotlight with his bit. And speaking with THR, Brunson said “It didn’t bother me much.”

“I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there,” she said. “I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers; I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment. I don’t know — tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Jimmy Kimmel fully committed to that bit! Will Arnett dragged him out to present and once the show cut to commercial, he dragged him offstage too.

