Quincy Jones celebrates 90th birthday with epic social media post

Legendary music mogul Quincy Jones hit the nonagenarian milestone in style Tuesday, and he was not gonna be denied the perk of a social media post.

The iconic musician and music maker was, apparently, awed at the chronological accomplishment and was full of praise to God.

He wrote:

“Each year is an absolute GIFT, & man…to make it to 90?!…This is the day that you dream about, but never really believe would be a possibility. So, to have finally met this number in person…all I can say is…Thank u GOD! I’m here to stay & play! YOLO-SO-KOKO

P.S. Hope to see all-a-y’awl at my 90th bday concert at the Hollywood Bowl – 7/28 & 7/29!”-Quincy Jones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...