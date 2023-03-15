Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Quincy Jones celebrates 90th birthday with epic social media post

Celebrity

Legendary music mogul Quincy Jones hit the nonagenarian milestone in style Tuesday, and he was not gonna be denied the perk of a social media post.

The iconic musician and music maker was, apparently, awed at the chronological accomplishment and was full of praise to God.

He wrote:

“Each year is an absolute GIFT, & man…to make it to 90?!…This is the day that you dream about, but never really believe would be a possibility. So, to have finally met this number in person…all I can say is…Thank u GOD! I’m here to stay & play! YOLO-SO-KOKO

P.S. Hope to see all-a-y’awl at my 90th bday concert at the Hollywood Bowl – 7/28 & 7/29!”-Quincy Jones.

Latest

News

Convicted Nigerian man pulls off N17m romance scam from Ogun prison

0
A convicted internet fraudster, Femi Oso, who is said...
Lifestyle

Nigeria nominates Ghanaian Herbert Mensah for Rugby Africa President

0
Herbert Mensah, sports administrator, and President of the Ghana...
Lifestyle

Nigerian man jailed for life over South African singer’s murder

0
The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a Nigerian, Onyeghani...
Sports

World Cup 2026 to feature 12 groups of 4 teams – FIFA

0
The expanded 2026 men’s World Cup in North America...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Convicted Nigerian man pulls off N17m romance scam from Ogun prison

0
A convicted internet fraudster, Femi Oso, who is said...
Lifestyle

Nigeria nominates Ghanaian Herbert Mensah for Rugby Africa President

0
Herbert Mensah, sports administrator, and President of the Ghana...
Lifestyle

Nigerian man jailed for life over South African singer’s murder

0
The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a Nigerian, Onyeghani...
Sports

World Cup 2026 to feature 12 groups of 4 teams – FIFA

0
The expanded 2026 men’s World Cup in North America...
Politics

BREAKING: Buhari swears in ICPC Board members

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in seven reappointed board...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Convicted Nigerian man pulls off N17m romance scam from Ogun prison

Emmanuel Offor -
A convicted internet fraudster, Femi Oso, who is said to be on death row at the Ibara Correctional Centre in Ogun State, allegedly defrauded...
Read more

Nigeria nominates Ghanaian Herbert Mensah for Rugby Africa President

Emmanuel Offor -
Herbert Mensah, sports administrator, and President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, today announced his candidacy for President of the World Rugby’s African association,...
Read more

Nigerian man jailed for life over South African singer’s murder

Emmanuel Offor -
The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a Nigerian, Onyeghani Ekene Dumkele, to life imprisonment for the murder of a multi-talented up-and-coming South African singer,...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: