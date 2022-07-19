Tuesday, July 19, 2022
‘Quick recovery, my good friend’ – Tinubu reacts to Osinbajo’s surgery

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has reacted to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s successful surgery.

Tinubu wished Osinbajo a speedy recovery following the procedure.

Osinbajo had undergone a surgical procedure on his leg due to recurrent pain.

The pain is believed to have been sustained from injury while playing squash.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

Reacting, Tinubu, who described Osinbajo as his “good friend” prayed for a quick and uncomplicated recovery from the surgery.

In a tweet, Tinubu wrote: “I wish my good friend @ProfOsinbajo a quick and uncomplicated recovery as he recuperates from his recent, successful surgery.

“May God Almighty grant him complete healing.”

