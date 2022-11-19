Quentin Tarantino Wishes He Confronted Harvey Weinstein About the Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Quentin Tarantino has explained why he never confronted Harvey Weinstein about the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Speaking with the folks at Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the Oscar-winning director talked about his decades-long relationship with the disgraced movie mogul, admitted he had heard stories about the producer’s history of sexual misconduct, but was unaware of the most severe charges.

“I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all. I heard the same stories that everybody had heard,” he told the host, per Variety. “What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.’ To tell you the truth, I chalked it up to a ‘Mad Men’-era version of the boss chasing the secretary around the desk. I’m not saying that’s OK. That’s how I heard it … in that category. There was never any talk of rape or anything like that.”

Tarantino worked with Weinstein on nine different movies and only decided to cut ties with him after dozens of Hollywood figures began accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

