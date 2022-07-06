Quentin Tarantino Welcomes Daughter with Wife, Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino has expanded his brood as he and his wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their second child together.

The award winning director Quentin told ET they are, “happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child.”

Back in February, Tarantino, 59, confirmed that the couple were expecting baby number two. He and the 38-year-old singer and model are also parents to 2-year-old son, Leo, whom they welcomed in February 2020.

Quentin and Daniella met in 2009 while he was promoting his film, Inglourious Basterds, in Israel and went on to date on and off for eight years before tying the knot in November 2018.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2021, Quentin revealed they almost didn’t use the name Leo because of a famous actor.

“We almost didn’t name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio,” he explained. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but … he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion. So he’s a lion. That’s how we thought about him.”

