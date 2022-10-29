Quentin Tarantino Shuts Down Kanye West’s Claims that He Gave the Director the Idea for “Django Unchained”

Quentin Tarantino has dismissed the idea that it was Kanye West who gave him the idea for “Django Unchained.”

The director addressed this during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, where he was asked about the claim Kanye made during a recent Piers Morgan interview.

“Okay, well, there’s not truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of Django and then he told it to me and I go ‘Hey, wow. That’s a really great idea. Let me take Kanye’s idea and make Django Unchained out of it.’ That didn’t happen,” Tarantino said.

He added that he idea for a while before he ever met Kanye, adding that the rapper mentioned an idea for a “Gold Digger” video, but they never worked on it.

“He wanted to do a giant movie version of College Dropout, the way he did the album,” Tarantino said. “So he wanted to get big directors to do different tracks from the album and then release it as this, like, giant movie. Not videos, oh no, there’s nothing as crass as videos. They were movies. They were gonna be movies based on each of the different tracks. So we used it as an excuse, me and Kanye, we used it as an excuse to meet each other.”

“He did have an idea for a video, and I do think it was for the ‘Gold Digger’ video, that he would be a slave and the whole thing was this slave narrative, where he’s a slave and he’s singing ‘Gold Digger,’” Tarantino continued, adding that the concept was a “really, really funny” one that he wishes would have made it beyond the idea stage.

“But I wish he had done it,” Tarantino said. “It sounded really cool. Anyway, that’s what he’s referring to.”

