Queen Silekunola Naomi Returns to the Palace After Public Divorce Notice to Ooni of Ife

Queen Silekunola Naomi has returned back to the palace of the Ile-Ife after leaving for good, a few days ago.

The wife to the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi with whom she shares a son, Tadenikawo, was welcomed back with much fanfare as she made her return on Thursday, December 30.

According to reports, all is now well between the first class monarch abs his queen who has earlier stated that her 3-year-marriage to the king was far from what it looked like on the outside.

Elders from Akure and Ile Ife met both families on Wednesday evening where everything was settled.

Sources claim that the Queen’s mother asked for total forgiveness so the duo can continue with their royal relationship.

Recall that days ago, Queen Naomi had taken to her instagram page to announce her divorce from the first class traditional ruler who had been divorced twice.

