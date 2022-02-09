Queen Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi Breaks Social Media Silence After Divorce Announcement

Queen Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi has finally broken her social media silence after her announced that she was divorcing the Ooni of Ife last year.

The evangelist who has since reconciled with the first class monarch and deleted the Instagram post containing her announcement, took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday night, February 8 to put up a post for the first time since then.

Evangelist Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Tuesday, broke her silence on social media since her divorce post on December 23, 2021.

The 28-year-old mother of one uploaded a short video of herself after a makeup session and had the the hit song, “I Am Beauri” by Afro-soul singer, Bassey Kenneth popularly known as Beekay, rhythmically playing in the background.

