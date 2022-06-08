Queen Latifah Reveals She Was Beyond Pissed When Trainer Called Her Obese

Queen Latifah has revealed that she was beyond pissed when a new trainer she began working with referred to her as obese.

While appearing on the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the multi-faceted entertainer shared that the particular statement did not sit well with her.

In a preview clip of the upcoming show,

the Equalizer star speaks with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris and discusses how she recently began working out with a new trainer who she described as “scientific and mathematic.” She explained, “I hooked up with this trainer, Janette. She’s showing me different body types, and she’s like, ‘This is what your BMI [Body Mass Index] is, this is what your weight is, and you fall into this category of obesity.'” Queen Latifah continued, “So I was mad at that. That pissed me off,” she said with a laugh. “I was like, what? Me? I’m just thick!

Latifah recalled the trainer saying, “‘you are 30% over where you should be.’ And I’m like, ‘Obesity?'” Latifah and Pinkett Smith went on to discuss how obesity and BMI is based on problematic racial, and societal biases.

