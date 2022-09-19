Monday, September 19, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral holds in Westminster Abbey

The funeral of the Queen who is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch is taking place in Westminster Abbey, London.

The revered monarch died on September 8 at the age of 96, leaving many to mourn her demise even as many ponder on her life and the roles she played as Queen, not just of the United Kingdom but of the world.

Following her death, her son, King Charles III was enthroned as the new British monarch.

He on this day, is joined by the rest of the royal family and leaders from across the world for the funeral service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby,

The service featured bible readings, prayers and the singing of hymns as the Queen makes her final journey home.

