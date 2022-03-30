Wednesday, March 30, 2022
HomeLifestyle
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Queen Elizabeth shows support for Prince Andrew during Prince Philip’s memorial service

Prince Andrew accompanied the Queen to Prince Philip’s memorial service in what will be seen as a clear signal of Her Majesty’s support for her son.

The Service of Thanksgiving marks Prince Andrew’s first public appearance since he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and paid millions out of court to settle a civil sexual assault case.

The two royals travelled together from Windsor Castle to Westminster Abbey in the Queen’s state limousine.

As they walked through the Poets’ Corner towards her seat in the abbey, the monarch held on to her son’s elbow with her left hand and had a walking stick in her right.

At the end of the aisle they separated – with Andrew giving a last glance to his mother as she turned right to take her seat next to Prince Charles.

The Duke of York also sat in the front row but across the aisle.

The pair left in the Queen’s car

After the service concluded, he escorted Her Majesty out of the abbey – at one point breaking into a smile as she stopped to greet Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holder Doyin Sonibare.

The pair were seen leaving together in the Queen’s car.

It has been more than a month since Prince Andrew’s settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, in which he pledged to make a “substantial donation” to her charity which supports sex trafficking victims.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: