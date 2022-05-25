Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Looking to Hire Housekeeper

Queen Elizabeth II is looking to hire extra domestic help for herself.

The Queen of England is reportedly on the hunt for some extra housekeeping help ahead of the many royal festivities set to take place this summer.

According to the Metro news paper, “the new employee will work a 40-hour week, either at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.
They will earn £7.97 per hour – £1.93 less than the UK Living Wage but live-in accommodation and meals will be provided for them.

In the package is a 15% employer contribution pension scheme ‘plus benefits’, and 33 holiday days, including bank holidays.”

