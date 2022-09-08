Thursday, September 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II is Dead

The Royal Family has taken to their social media to confirm the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In their post, they stated that she died ” in peace” while being surrounded by family. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the post said.

It continued, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

See the tweet.

We will return with more updates:

