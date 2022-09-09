Queen Elizabeth II: World Leaders pay tribute to a ‘kind hearted Queen’

World leaders and dignitaries have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96.

They have honoured her deep sense of duty and her resilience, as well as the Queen’s sense of humour and kindness.

France’s Emmanuel Macron led the tributes, remembering “a kind-hearted queen” who was “a friend of France”.

US President Joe Biden first met Her Majesty 40 years ago and described her as “more than a monarch – she defined an era”.

Remembering his visit to the UK in 2021 as president, Mr Biden said “she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom”.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity constancy who deepened the bedrock of the Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,” Mr Biden added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered “sincere sympathies to the British government and people” following the Queen’s death,” adding: “Her passing is a great loss to the British people.”

Canada – where Queen Elizabeth was head of state – has seen 12 prime ministers during her reign.

An emotional Justin Trudeau – who has known the Queen for decades, first meeting her as a child when his father was prime minister – said she had “an obvious deep and abiding love for Canadians”.

“In a complicated world, her steady grace and resolve brought comfort to us all,” the prime minister said, adding that he would miss their “chats” where she was “thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny and so much more”.

“She was one of my favourite people in the world, and I will miss her so,” he said, holding back tears.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast around the world – including at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Queen’s “empathy and ability to connect with every passing generation, while remaining rooted in the tradition that truly mattered to her, was an example of true leadership”.

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands – who is Queen Elizabeth’s fifth cousin – said he and Queen Maxima remembered the “steadfast and wise” monarch with “deep respect and great affection”.

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, also a distant relative to Her Majesty, said: “She has always been dear to my family and a precious link in our shared family history.”

And Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde said she was “an extraordinary personality… who, throughout her reign, showed dignity, courage and devotion”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz paid tribute to the Queen’s “wonderful humour” and said in a statement that “her commitment to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of World War Two will remain unforgotten”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his “memorable meetings” with the monarch during two UK visits.

“I will never forget her warmth and kindness,” he tweeted. “During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture.”

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent their condolences, with the king describing her as “a role model for leadership that will be immortalised in history”.

Former US President Barack Obama said the Queen had “captivated the world” with a “reign defined by grace, elegance and a tireless work ethic”.

“Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humour and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance,” Mr Obama, who met the Queen on several occasions, said in a statement.

Donald Trump said he would “never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humour”.

And another former president, George W Bush, reflected fondly on the time he spent having tea with Her Majesty and her corgis, describing her “great intellect, charm and wit”.

Culled from TheBBC

