Queen Elizabeth II Shows Up th Buckingham Palace Balcony at End of Jubilee Celebration

Earlier, reports stated that Queen Elizabeth II will not show up for her jubilee because she started experiencing “some discomfort,” but then she surprised the crowd on Sunday when she showed up on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the final day of the celebrations.

Per CNN, she was joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate, as well as their three children. She waved to the crowd as “God Save the Queen” was played by the Royal Marines Band.

She had skipped the festivities on Friday and Saturday, which featured performances by Elton John, Diana Ross, and Alicia Keys.

“When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee,” Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement, per the Washington Post. “While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...