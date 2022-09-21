Queen Elizabeth: Ex-President Trump mocks Joe Biden

Former United States President Donald Trump has taunted his successor Joe Biden over the seat allocated to him at the interment of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Head of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth of Nations was buried on Monday in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle at a stunning ceremony that had royalty and world leaders in attendance.

Trump made fun of the position of Biden’s seat in the 14th row at the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The controversial former president suggested President Biden was not accorded proper honour, adding that such would not have happened if he had been in office.

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries,” he said with a photo of Biden on his Truth Social media platform.

“If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there — and our country would be much different than it is right now!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, one commenter quipped that if he were president America would not be invited to the event.

