Quavo Mourns Takeoff in an Emotional Tribute: ‘You Are Our Angel’

Quavo has finally broken his silence over the death of his nephew, Takeoff, who was shot and killed earlier this month at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote:

“It’s so hard to tell you I’ma miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side, lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me.”

“This whole time I’ve been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it,” he added. “We hated that word ‘nephew’ or when they said “Unc and Phew” cuz we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too.”

Quavo continued, “But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it…You are OUR angel.”

See his full message:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...