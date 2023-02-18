Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Qatari Sheikh, Ineos make bids for Manchester United

Lifestyle

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of one of Qatar’s biggest banks, has confirmed his foundation will bid to buy Manchester United.

Furthermore, Ineos, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, also officially made a bid before Friday’s 22:00 GMT ‘soft deadline’ for proposals.

Billionaire Ratcliffe had already stated his interest in buying United.

The Glazer family, who bought United in 2005, are considering selling as they “explore strategic alternatives”.

Sheikh Jassim’s Qatari consortium said: “The bid plans to return the club to its former glories.

“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.

“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.”

Ineos has yet to release a statement, but it is understood the proposal will emphasise that Manchester-born Ratcliffe would be “a British custodian for the club” and would aim to “put the Manchester back into Manchester United”.

Latest

Politics

Naira Swap: El-Rufai inciting Nigerians against Buhari –Bwala

0
The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign...
News

Cash Crunch: Lagos Police warns mischief makers, promises ‘full wrath of law’

0
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu...
Celebrity

Nutty Professor star Stella Stevens dies at 84

0
Hollywood actress Stella Stevens, who co-starred with Elvis Presley...
News

US man kills ex-Wife, 5 others

0
A man armed with three guns fatally shot his...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Naira Swap: El-Rufai inciting Nigerians against Buhari –Bwala

0
The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign...
News

Cash Crunch: Lagos Police warns mischief makers, promises ‘full wrath of law’

0
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu...
Celebrity

Nutty Professor star Stella Stevens dies at 84

0
Hollywood actress Stella Stevens, who co-starred with Elvis Presley...
News

US man kills ex-Wife, 5 others

0
A man armed with three guns fatally shot his...
Sports

Laziest player I ever met – Mikel shades former Chelsea star

0
Ex-Super Eagles star John Mikel Obi admits former Chelsea...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Naira Swap: El-Rufai inciting Nigerians against Buhari –Bwala

Emmanuel Offor -
The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP-PCC), Daniel Bwala, has accused the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai of inciting...
Read more

Cash Crunch: Lagos Police warns mischief makers, promises ‘full wrath of law’

Emmanuel Offor -
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has issued a warning to mischief makers to desist from fomenting trouble, vowing that...
Read more

Nutty Professor star Stella Stevens dies at 84

Emmanuel Offor -
Hollywood actress Stella Stevens, who co-starred with Elvis Presley in Girls! Girls! Girls! and with Jerry Lewis in The Nutty Professor, has died at...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: