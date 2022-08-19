Qatar 2022 World Cup: 2.45 million tickets sold so far

A total of 2.45 million tickets have so far been sold for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The quadrennial FIFA mundial is set to take place between November 20 and December 18 this year.

With less than 100 days before the tournament, World Cup fever is sweeping across the globe.

And according to Marca, Qatar, USA, England, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, France, Argentina, Brazil and Germany are the countries with the most ticket sales.

Also, the most popular games are Cameroon vs Brazil, Brazil vs Serbia, Portugal vs Uruguay, Costa Rica vs Germany and Australia vs Denmark.

The first game of the tournament will see hosts country Qatar take on Ecuador.

This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

Due to Qatar’s intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late-November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July; it will be played in a reduced timeframe of around 29 days.

