Qatar 0-2 Ecuador: Hosts beaten in World Cup opener

Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 Fifa World Cup in an undesirable fashion as they were easily beaten by Ecuador 2-0 in Al Bayt.

A dramatic opening to the contest saw Enner Valencia’s header from close range ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee, but the South Americans did break the deadlock shortly after.

Qatar’s erratic goalkeeper Saad al-Sheeb brought Valencia down in the box and the ex-West Ham forward stepped up to convert the spot-kick.

It got worse for the hosts as Valencia powered in another header before half-time to leave the Al Bayt Stadium silenced at the break.

Star men Almoez Ali and captain Hassan al-Haydos were both substituted with 20 minutes remaining, and the side were unable to muster a shot on target.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...