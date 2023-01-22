Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

PVC is your AK-47 – Gov Diri tells youths

Politics

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri has called on youths to shun electoral violence and use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to elect credible leaders with the capacity to deliver on sustainable development, peace and economic prosperity.

The governor said this while addressing youths during a programme tagged, ‘Prosperity Youths Day 2023’, at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene.

He described the PVC as a tool that confers political power on the electorate and that what the youths needs is the card, which he said is more powerful than an AK-47 rifle.

He said, “The PVC is your AK-47. You do not need any gun or machete to intimidate anyone. Bayelsa youths are not violent but intelligent and productive.

“Elections are very serious business of choosing leaders that will lead them towards prosperity, development and growth.”

He also urged youths to shun drug abuse and all acts of violence before, during and after the elections and stressed the need for them to key into the government’s various policies and programmes targeted at building their capacity.

“Do not allow politicians to use you as canon fodders to advance their selfish political interest. They tell you lies and give you peanuts to harass and intimidate other politicians contesting with them.

“Always believe in God and yourselves. Shun drug abuse and cultism. What God has for you, nobody can take it away.”

He also appealed to anyone involved in kidnapping and other criminal activities to have a change of heart as the government would not condone any breach of the peace and stability of the state.

Politics

Wike approves Rivers Stadium for Atiku’s campaign

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has approved the...
News

EFCC detains Tompolo’s top ally

0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reportedly...
Politics

Nollywood’s Bimbo Akintola under fire for supporting Tinubu

0
Nigerians have reacted to the statement made by the...
News

Defiant Ukraine holds funeral for Minister killed in crash

0
The seven coffins were hoisted into the echoing hall...

Politics

Wike approves Rivers Stadium for Atiku’s campaign

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has approved the...
News

EFCC detains Tompolo’s top ally

0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reportedly...
Politics

Nollywood’s Bimbo Akintola under fire for supporting Tinubu

0
Nigerians have reacted to the statement made by the...
News

Defiant Ukraine holds funeral for Minister killed in crash

0
The seven coffins were hoisted into the echoing hall...
News

Corps member, 5 others kidnapped in Enugu

0
Gunmen have kidnapped at least six persons including a...
