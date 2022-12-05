Putin visits Crimea Bridge 2 months after deadly blast

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday visited a bridge that links Moscow-annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland weeks after the vital link was hit by a blast, images on state television showed.

Putin drove a Mercedes across the bridge and heard a report from Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin about repair work on the bridge following an October blast Moscow blamed on Ukraine.

The bridge blast provoked more intense attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure by Moscow despite its troops retreating from occupied regions in Eastern Ukraine.

Repair work has been ongoing on the bridge as the war rages on.

More to follow…

