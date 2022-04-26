Pusha-T Talks About the Feud Between Kanye West and Kid Cudi

Pusha-T sat down with the folks at SiriusXM’s Shade45show, where he talked about his music and the ongoing feud between Kanye West and Kid Cudi.

First, he talked about what it was like working with Ye and Cudi on “Rock N Roll,” a standout track from his latest full-length album.

Asked if he could help repair Kanye and Cudi’s relationship, Push replied, “I think right now, I’m going to just let them have their space. You couldn’t even imagine the amount of talking I had to do just in regard to getting the record [“Rock N Roll”] for the album cleared.”

He continued, “Cudi is definitely very strong-willed. He’s standing on what he’s standing on…He’s always been the one to stand next to me. Regardless of what’s going on, whatever…It’s always been like that.”

Pusha-T then shared details about how the three rappers got together during the pandemic to record “Rock N Roll.”

“I just remember that day so vividly,” he explained. “It was so good…Ye started chopping the Beyonce sample. Cudi just pops in; I hadn’t seen Cudi in a long time, Ye hadn’t seen Cudi in a long time…Cudi came in and killed it. He did five versions of the hook.”

He said a lot more.

Check it out:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...