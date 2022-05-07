Pusha-T Says He’s Banned From Canada Following 2018 Fight Amid Drake Beef

Pusha T has revealed that he was banned from Canada after a fight at his 2018 Toronto concert amid his beef with Drake.

Speaking during the latest episode of the Drink Champs podcast, the rapper sopke up after N.O.R.E. suggested that he would want a collaboration with Drake.

“I don’t want it,” Pusha said. “I’m cool without it.”

And when asked if they were at peace, Push added, “I’m at peace. … I want nothing.”

Asked why he’s not willing to make peace with Drake, he said, “Because things that I don’t speak on, and things I won’t speak on have happened since. … For me, it ain’t even about, you know. If it was just a rap thing and what is what it was, y’know, that was cool.”

Then he explained why he won’t be visiting Drake’s home country, anytime soon. “I’m banned from Canada,” he said, to which N.O.R.E. suggested that he “went too far” on his diss record. “I don’t care. There is no too far! I don’t play like that, that’s why you don’t play with me… Leave me alone! Leave me be! Because there is no too far.” He said that he’s since stopped talking to anybody who told him he “went too far” over the situation.

Later, when the subject of Push being banned from Canada was brought up again, the rapper said that he didn’t want to get into it but revealed that it was his manager who informed him that he couldn’t visit the country.

