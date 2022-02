Pusha-T has dropped a new single, “Diet Coke.”

This project was produced by Kanye West and 88-Keys, the latter who revealed he “made that beat 18 years ago.”

Pusha T further added: “Ye and 88 produced for sure. Pusha-T raps abt more, well you know. Omar Jones directed the video… It’s dropping tomorrow,” as well as shouted out Mike Dean for his involvement.

See the single:

