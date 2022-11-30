Pusha-T Adresses Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism: ‘There Is No Room for Bigotry or Hate Speech’

Pusha T wants everyone to know that he does not tolerate anti-semitism, despite his relationship with Kanye West.

The rapper shared this in a recently shared Los Angeles Times chat, in which he talked about how “very disappointing” the recent months have been.

“Definitely affected me,” he told writer August Brown. “To describe it, I’d say it’s been disappointing, very disappointing. You know, just as a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech or anything like that.”

He said a lot more.

