Pupils in Anambra public schools rejecting promotion to new class because of food — School Feeding Scheme Manager

Uzoamaka explained that the rejection was a result of the pupil’s delight in the kind of food they were served which usually surpass that of pupils in classes 4 to 6.

According to her, even those that agree to be promoted, usually come to their junior class (Primary 3), especially on Wednesdays, to struggle for food with others.

Speaking in Awka after a two-day capacity-building workshop on Enhancing Social Protection Programme in Nigeria, organised by the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Uzoamaka said that efforts were on the ground to solve the challenge.

She added: “We serve rich food to pupils in classes 1 to 3 as captured in the national home-grown school feeding scheme. That is why even those that agree to be promoted usually come to their junior class (primary 3), especially on Wednesdays to struggle for food with others. We serve beans and plantains (or sweet potatoes) that day.

“We are appealing to the Anambra State government to support the programme by feeding pupils from primary 4 to 6 and probably include feeding of pre-primary school pupils to curb the challenges and increase more numbers of pupils in public schools.

“Since the inception of the programme in 2016, about 10 cooks have died and it is affecting the programme in some schools. It is only the nation that can recruit and replace them, we have no right to replace them but we have written to inform the national body but they are yet to be replaced.”

While listing other challenges facing the programme in Anambra State including the death of 10 cooks and the high cost of foodstuff in the market, the Programme Manager noted that the situation has made it impossible for affected schools to benefit because new cooks were yet to be employed by the federal government.

“The cooks are really complaining and the high cost of food items is making it difficult for them to give us adequate meal per child. This development has made the Federal Government agreed to increase the meal price from N70 to N100, but it is yet to be implemented,” she said.