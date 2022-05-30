Punjabi Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala Killed in Gunfire

Sidhu Moose Wala is reportedly dead.

The Times of India is reporting that the Brampton-based Punjabi recording artist and singer was gunned down in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district in India.

This has been confirmed by the police, which added that Wala was reportedly travelling to his home village of Moosa when 30 rounds were fired into his vehicle, which was also conveying two other individuals. All three were taken to hospital where Wala was pronounced dead.

A bit about him, per Complex:

[Wala] came to Canada in 2016 on a student visa and began recording music…[He] had joined Congress in India and “unsuccessfully contested elections from Mansa constituency”. [He] was among 424 other politicians whose security had been withdrawn the day before.

He was 28

