Puma Reschedules Launch of Davido X Puma Collaboration to 2023

Puma has moved the launch of its fashion collaboration with Davido to 2023.

The athletic brand had collaborated with the award winning singer and DMW label boss to launch a merch collection this November before the tragic passing of the latter’s 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

In the light of the recent happening, Puma Nigeria announced the change in plans via its official Instagram page on Tuesday, November 22.

The brand assured all customers who have pre-ordered items that they will get their goods once the collaboration goes live and thanked everyone for their continued support of the brand.

