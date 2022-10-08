Puitn gets a tractor for his 70th birthday

Russia President Vladimir Putin got a tractor as he turns 70 on Friday.

It was given him by his Belarusian ally, Alexander Lukashenko, whose country boasts a tractor works.

Mr Lukashenko confirmed the news as he visited his fellow strongman’s home city, St Petersburg, for talks.

Mr Putin was hosting other leaders of ex-Soviet states as the war fanned by his invasion raged.

Despite setbacks in the battlefield, his allies lavished praise and gifts on the man who has led Russia, whether as president or prime minister, for more than two decades, BBC writes.

Mr Lukashenko, Europe’s self-styled “last dictator” who has been in power even longer than the Russian leader (since 1994) and whose administration is also under Western sanctions, came to St Petersburg with a gift certificate for the Belarusian-made vehicle.

It was not immediately clear how Mr Putin responded to the big-wheeled gift, which had to compete with mountains of melons and watermelons from Tajikistan’s President, Emomali Rahmon.

The President of Tajikistan apparently gave President Putin two pyramids of melons 🍈 🍉 pic.twitter.com/ogvnHmzFpn — Will Vernon (@BBCWillVernon) October 7, 2022

Along with the gifts came praise for Mr Putin for “transforming the image of Russia, strengthening its sovereignty and its defence capability, and protecting its national interests”, in the words of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin’s enemies used the occasion of his birthday again to depict him as a war criminal trying to destroy another country while ruining his own.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov called on Russia’s military to reject him and refuse to fight his war, saying Mr Putin was “hiding in a bunker rather than standing” with his soldiers.

Some social media users noted the irony of Mr Lukashenko’s gift to Mr Putin: the humble tractor became an early symbol of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion after farmers were seen towing away abandoned military vehicles.

In the Czech capital, Prague, demonstrators mocked Russia’s president with a giant dummy depicting him as a naked emperor sitting on a golden toilet.

