Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Publisher of defunct Third Eye Newspaper, Akanni Aluko, dies at 78

The publisher of the defunct Third Eye Newspaper, Chief Akanni Aluko is dead.

The veteran journalist died at the intensive care unit of the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan. He was 78 years old.

Hundreds of sympathisers on Friday thronged Monatan, Ibadan residence of the deceased to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Among the early callers to the decreased’s residence included Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja, wife of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja.

Other personalities who were at the residence to commiserate with the wife of Chief Aluko, Chief Mrs Kofoworola Aluko, included Chief Esho Martins, former Commissioner for Lands in Osun State, Architect Muyiwa Ige and Salami Aina Bolanle.

Aluko would have marked his 79th birthday on 23 July, 2022.

