Publish your assets – SERAP tells Atiku, Tinubu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has appealed to presidential candidates in the coming elections to urgently publish details of their assets and liabilities.

In an open letter to the candidates, it also urged them to publicly commit to rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.

“While there is no constitutional requirement for presidential candidates to publish their assets and liabilities before elections, doing so would show that you can stand up for transparency in assets declaration by public officers if elected,” the organisation said in the letter dated June 11 and signed by SERAP deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

“The public office is a public trust. As such, the voters deserve to hear from presidential candidates regarding what they will do about issues of public interest, particularly with respect to integrity, selflessness, openness, accountability, human rights, and the rule of law if elected.

“As you and your parties prepare for presidential election campaigns, we hope that you will seize the opportunity to show your commitment to addressing these fundamental issues of public interest by immediately publishing details of your assets and rejecting vote-buying, intimidation, and harassment.

SERAP listed the candidates to include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Others are Malik Ado-Ibrahim of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Omoyele Sowore of the Africa Action Congress (AAC), Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Christopher Imumulen of the Accord Party (AP), Dumebi Kachikwu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Yusuf Talle of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

