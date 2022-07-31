Publication of Britney Spears’ Memoir is Reportedly Being Delayed by Paper Shortage

TMZ is reporting that Britney Spears’ long-awaited memoir, in which she talks about her controversial conservatorship, is finished but has hit publication delays.

Per the outlet, there is a worldwide supply shortage which impacted many publication plans. This shortage of paper and other materials reportedly means the book might not reach its currently planned January release date.

The memoir is being published by Simon & Schuster, which hopes to at least have some books shelves.

As at press time, it is not clear when this shortage issue will be solved. Also, Publishers Weekly said in March that multiple factors have contributed to the paper shortage, including more interest in books during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

