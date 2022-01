The PSquare twins, Peter and Paul Okoye, will be blessing fans with new music.

The music duo took to their social media recently to share this update, which comes weeks after their shocking reunion.

Recall that last year, they broke the internet when they finally decided to put their differences aside and reunite again years after their separation. That news was met with joy, with fans urging them to drop new music.

And they are set to do this.

See their post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...