PSG V Real Madrid: Pochettino gives Messi verdict

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has given his verdict on Lionel Messi ahead of his side’s Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie with Real Madrid on Tuesday night in Paris.

Pochettino, 49, said Messi is ‘fine’ ahead of PSG’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Seven-time ballon d’Or winner Messi has been hampered by injury troubles so far at PSG, and last month tested positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old has recovered well and put in a couple of fine performances against Lille and Rennes, scoring a goal and registering two assists in PSG’s last two games.

But Pochettino believes Messi does not need encouragement for important fixtures like the one against Real Madrid and is ready to go.

“These are important nights and Leo is fine and he can convey a lot of things individually and on paper with the whole team,” Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference ahead of PSG’s clash with Real Madrid.

“His role can be fundamental. The team is also fine, there is no need to talk in a match like this. Everyone, He’s involved. I see Leo well and looking forward to it.”

The kick-off time for the PSG vs Real Madrid match is 9 pm, while English champions Manchester City also play at Sporting Lisbon at the same time.

