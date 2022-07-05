Tuesday, July 5, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

PSG sack Pochettino

French giants Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday fired Mauricio Pochettino as coach of the Club.

Pochettino had won the Ligue 1 but failed to secure the Champions League trophy for the club despite boasting of an all-star line-up featuring Neymar, Lionel Messi and Mbappe.

In a statement on its official Twitter handle, the French giants said: ‘Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club.

“We would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.”

Former Head coach of Nice, Christophe Galtier is expected to be confirmed as his replacement.

Pochettino joined the French giants in January 2021 on an 18-month contract to replace outgoing Thomas Tuchel.

The Argentine finished second in the league during his first campaign, crashed out of the Champions League in the semi-finals, but won the Coupe de France Final.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: