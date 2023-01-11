Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

PSG denies Messi World Cup trophy parade

Celebrity

Paris Saint-Germain has decided not to let Lionel Messi parade the World Cup trophy he won last month, due to a possible fan backlash.

PSG plays Angers at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

It will be Messi’s first game back since Argentina defeated France in the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Le Parisien reports that the club will not allow the 35-year-old to parade the trophy on their home turf, which is often the custom for returning winners.

This comes amid fears of potential whistles and boos from PSG supporters.

Messi could be jeered by French fans due to the behaviour of Albiceleste’s keeper, Emiliano Martinez towards Kylian Mbappe before and after the final.

The seven-time ballon d’Or winner  was standing next to Martinez when he held a baby doll with Mbappe’s face stuck to it during Argentina’s homecoming parade in Buenos Aires.

Latest

News

Tension as soldiers attack PDP members in Ondo

0
Ahead of the next month election, the People’s Democratic...
News

Gunmen kill man, abduct family members in Abuja

0
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked the Ushafa...
Politics

‘No one will wish to leave Nigeria’ – Obi says in Onitsha rally

0
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on...
Politics

2023 elections will hold, FG assures

0
Despite security threats, the Federal Government has assured Nigerians...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Tension as soldiers attack PDP members in Ondo

0
Ahead of the next month election, the People’s Democratic...
News

Gunmen kill man, abduct family members in Abuja

0
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked the Ushafa...
Politics

‘No one will wish to leave Nigeria’ – Obi says in Onitsha rally

0
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on...
Politics

2023 elections will hold, FG assures

0
Despite security threats, the Federal Government has assured Nigerians...
Celebrity

Tolani Baj Says We Can’t Fault Men for Cheating

0
Tolani Baj is of the opinion that we can't really fault men for cheating on their partners.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Tension as soldiers attack PDP members in Ondo

Emmanuel Offor -
Ahead of the next month election, the People’s Democratic Party, in Ondo state, has raised the alarm over the attack of its members in...
Read more

Gunmen kill man, abduct family members in Abuja

Emmanuel Offor -
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked the Ushafa community in Bwari Area Council, Abuja, killing a man and abducting his family members. The incident,...
Read more

‘No one will wish to leave Nigeria’ – Obi says in Onitsha rally

Emmanuel Offor -
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, returned to his home state of Anambra where he and his running mate, Datti...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: