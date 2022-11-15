Proud Mum: Lala Anthony Celebrates Son Kiyan For Scholarship Offer from University At 15

Lala Anthony has confessed to being the proudest mum on the planet at the moment, as her son Kiyan just got a scholarship offer.

The actress and media personality who shared the 15-year-old boy with NBA player, Carmelo Anthony, took to her Instagram to celebrate her son in the early hours of Tuesday, November 15.

Lala Anthony revealed Kiyan has been offered a basketball scholarship by Syracuse University at 15 and this is evidence to his hardwork and dedication.

Syracuse University is the same school Carmelo Anthony won the NCAA title with back in 2003.

