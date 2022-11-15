Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Proud Mum: Lala Anthony Celebrates Son Kiyan For Scholarship Offer from University At 15

Lala Anthony has confessed to being the proudest mum on the planet at the moment, as her son Kiyan just got a scholarship offer.

The actress and media personality who shared the 15-year-old boy with NBA player, Carmelo Anthony, took to her Instagram to celebrate her son in the early hours of Tuesday, November 15.

Lala Anthony revealed Kiyan has been offered a basketball scholarship by Syracuse University at 15 and this is evidence to his hardwork and dedication.

Syracuse University is the same school Carmelo Anthony won the NCAA title with back in 2003.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: