Proud Mama Tina Lawson Shares Beyonce’s Guinness World Records Entries

Saturday, September 17, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tina Lawson is a very proud Mama and is nit hesitating to celebrate her daughter, Beyonce for her record making feats.

Following the news that Beyonce landed over 10 entries  in the 2023 edition of the Guinness World Records, the designer and hairstylist proceeded to share them.

Taking to her Instagram page, she posted a screenshot of the dozen entries which include, ‘Most MTV Video Award Nominations for Video of the Year (2018)’, ‘Highest Grossing Music Tour by a Duo (Current Year, 2018 OTR II, $253,000,000).’

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina

