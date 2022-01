It was a proud dad moment for Swizz Beatz as he proudly showed off his son, Egypt’s genius.

The music producer shared a clip of one of his sons with singer, Alicia Keys playing a grand piano at the level of an expert.

Egypt who has performed alongside his superstar mum on world stages before, played quite the exquisite piece akin to the opening music for the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones.

Swizz Beatz captioned the beautiful clip, “Music to my ears EGY”.

