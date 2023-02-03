Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Protests rock Ibadan over Naira scarcity, fuel price hike

News

Residents of Ibadan, Oyo State have flooded the streets in protest against the hardship triggered by the naira notes swap and the hike in fuel price.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) late last year introduced newly-designed N200, N500, and N1,000 notes and gave a January 31st deadline to phase out the old notes. The deadline was later extended by ten days following the outcry that greeted the policy.

Despite the extension, the new notes are scarce and Nigerians are finding it difficult to get the old ones.

Also, in several parts of the country, the pump price of fuel has increased with many people buying the product for as high as N500 per litre. Queues tailing back into major roads have also resurfaced in many places.

The situation forced some residents of the Oyo State capital to take to the streets, asking the authorities to urgently address the situation.

The roads leading to the Iwo area of Ibadan were deserted as the protesters barricaded them. They were also burnfires on the road and reports suggest that a commercial bank was attacked in the process.

“People are fed up and need relief,” one of the protesters, Tayo Adetunji, said as per ChannelsTelevision.

“The government in power should give us relief,” he added.

He claimed that “the system is no more working in Nigeria. The money that we suffered for to collect it is now a problem”.

Another protester simply identified as Taofeek, accused the government of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, lamenting the hardships occasioned by the hike in fuel prices and the naira swap.

Latest

Sports

Varane quits France national team

0
France and Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane has announced...
News

Nigerian Army opens 2023 Direct Short Service Enlistment

0
The Nigerian Army (NA) has called for applications from...
Sports

Joshua to make ring return April 1

0
Heavyweight fighter Anthony Joshua is set to return to...
Politics

Supreme Court affirms Agbu Kefas as Taraba PDP Guber candidate

0
The Supreme Court on Friday in Abuja dismissed an...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Varane quits France national team

0
France and Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane has announced...
News

Nigerian Army opens 2023 Direct Short Service Enlistment

0
The Nigerian Army (NA) has called for applications from...
Sports

Joshua to make ring return April 1

0
Heavyweight fighter Anthony Joshua is set to return to...
Politics

Supreme Court affirms Agbu Kefas as Taraba PDP Guber candidate

0
The Supreme Court on Friday in Abuja dismissed an...
Politics

Bank gave one Governor N500m new notes – El-Rufai

0
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed that...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Varane quits France national team

Emmanuel Offor -
France and Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football. The 29-year-old, who won the World Cup in 2018, scored five...
Read more

Nigerian Army opens 2023 Direct Short Service Enlistment

Emmanuel Offor -
The Nigerian Army (NA) has called for applications from eligible citizens for commission into the Nigerian Army (NA) as Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC)...
Read more

Joshua to make ring return April 1

Emmanuel Offor -
Heavyweight fighter Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring on 1 April at the O2 Arena in London, promoter Eddie Hearn has...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: