Protesters storm PDP Secretariat, demand zoning of presidency to South

Protesters on Wednesday converged on the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, barricading the entrance as they demanded that the presidential ticket of the party be zoned to the south.

The protesters displayed placards carrying inscriptions such as “promote unity, shift power to the south” “save democracy, shift power to the south” and the likes.

The group is basing their demand on the ground that the north has enjoyed the presidency for two terms.

Similar to the demands of protesters at the PDP secretariat this morning, the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum is asking all the political to zone the presidency to the south east.

The group is also threatening to curse any Igbo son or daughter, who promotes any presidential aspirant that is not of Igbo extraction, describing such people as saboteurs.

