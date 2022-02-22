Protest rocks Abuja over Buhari’s delay in assenting to Electoral Bill

Groups including civil society organisations under the umbrella of the Situation Room have stormed the Unity Fountain in Abuja for a protest.

The protesters on Tuesday morning gathered at the Unity Fountain and displayed various placards asking President Muhammadu Buhari to assent the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

Security agencies including the Police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were

The protesters later went on procession towards the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in an interview on Channels Television, Sunrise Daily said it is just a matter of hours for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Bill.

Adesina during the interview on Tuesday morning assured that President Buhari will sign the bill any moment from now, “It could be today, it could be tomorrow, it could be anytime, but within the 30 days.

“It could be signed today; it could be signed tomorrow. In a matter of hours, not days. Hours could be 24 hours, it could be 48 hours; not days, not weeks.”

