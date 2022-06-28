Protest on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway as Police shoot two commuters dead

Some yet-to-be-identified men of the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State command, have reportedly killed two commuters, a truck driver and his motor boy, along the Itori axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

As per Daily Post, the policemen in their patrol van on Monday met the victims driving against traffic to avoid the bad portion of the road in Ewekoro Local Government, the same charge leveled against the cops.

A source said, “When they saw the truck driver, they told him to turn back. The driver was trying to be reluctant and they shot his tyres.”

“This led to an altercation and at the end of the day, the policemen shot dead the truck driver and his motor boy. That was why the youths of Itori blocked the road to protest the unjust killing of the driver and his colleague,” an eyewitness said.

The incident led to disruption of all commercial activities in the area.

For hours, commuters were held in traffic without any end in sight to the traffic jam, which started building up around 4pm.

Many motorists, therefore, used bushy alternative routes, where they were compelled to “settle” area boys before they could progress in their journey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...