Protest breaks out at INEC HQ in Abia

News

A group of protesters have stormed the Abia State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, in condemnation of last week’s Presidential and National Assembly polls.

The youthful group under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Civil Society arrived at the INEC facility with placards, saying they are from different parts of Abia to register their displeasure over the alleged fraud by INEC officials during the polls.

Led by Mr Irobinkansi Abraham, the Coalition of Civil Society accused INEC officials of not transmitting the results of last Saturday’s elections electronically as earlier promised by the electoral umpire.

The youths warned that the anomalies of February 25 must not be repeated on March 11 in Abia State or any other party of Abia State.

They wondered why election results were not uploaded as they were cast but warned INEC to redeem its battered image on March 11 through credible conduct.

Irobinkansi claimed that his group was not mobilized or sponsored by any politician or political party to stage the protest.

Stern-looking security men stationed at the INEC office at the government station layout, remained alert throughout the protest to prevent hoodlums from hijacking it.

