Prosecutors Want Nicki Minaj’s Husband to Serve Jail Time for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

Complex is reporting that federal prosecutors want Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve up to 15 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

Per the report, they do not want him to serve the sentence in his home, arguing that the Calabass mansion doesn’t equate to a formidable punishment for Petty.

He was registered as a sex offender after he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in the state in 1995. He relocated to California with Minaj in July 2019 and a few months later, when he was arrested at a traffic stop, authorities noticed he failed to register in California, which he is required by law to do. He was later arrested again for failing to register as a sex offender in March 2020, and pleaded guilty in September 2021.

“The timing of defendant’s lapse in registration is concerning, given that it occurred when defendant began dating his wife, quit his job, moved to Los Angeles, and adopted an affluent lifestyle,” prosecutors wrote in the court filing.

“Defendant has been completing sex offender registration documents for nearly 20 years,” the filing stated. “Over the course of two decades, he was repeatedly warned that if he moved to another state, it was his responsibility to follow any local, city, state, federal, or international laws regarding registration.”

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 6.

