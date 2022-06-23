Prosecutors Want Ghislaine Maxwell to Spend at Least 30 Years Behind Bars

Prosecutors in the scandalous Ghislaine Maxwell case have advised the court to sentence her to at least 30 years in prison.

She is scheduled to be sentenced next week after she was convicted of sex trafficking of a minor and other charges.

In case you aren’t familiar with the case: Maxwell was found in connection with the years-long abuse of teen girls by Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in jail in 2019 shortly after being arrested on federal sex trafficking of minors charges. Epstein is rumoured to have trafficked minors for really powerful people in the west, one of which include Prince Andrew.

Now Maxwell will be going to jail and prosecutors have recommended that she spend between 30 and 55 years in prison. She will be sentenced on June 28.

“Maxwell was an adult who made her own choices,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memo on Wednesday, per Law & Crime. “She made the choice to sexually exploit numerous underage girls. She made the choice to conspire with Epstein for years, working as partners in crime and causing devastating harm to vulnerable victims. She should be held accountable for her disturbing role in an extensive child exploitation scheme.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

