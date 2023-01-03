Prophet Iginla predicts winner of 2023 election

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly has disclosed the candidate that would win the 2023 presidential election.

Iginla disclosed that God would make the most criticized and hated candidate win the presidential election.

In his series of prophecies, Iginla said: “Concerning the presidential election, I see the most criticised and hated candidate emerging winner under the permissive will of God.”

He also warned political parties against underestimating the Labour Party, LP.

“Don’t underestimate the Labour party.

“I will mention these states and won’t elaborate but we should just pray along as the election is underway- Kaduna state, Benue State, Plateau state, Enugu state, Abia State, Cross River and Oyo State.

“As the election goes, the parties holding those states should be prepared and not be overconfident so that we won’t have surprises,” Iginla added.

