Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Prophet Iginla predicts winner of 2023 election

News

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly has disclosed the candidate that would win the 2023 presidential election.

Iginla disclosed that God would make the most criticized and hated candidate win the presidential election.

In his series of prophecies, Iginla said: “Concerning the presidential election, I see the most criticised and hated candidate emerging winner under the permissive will of God.”

He also warned political parties against underestimating the Labour Party, LP.

“Don’t underestimate the Labour party.

“I will mention these states and won’t elaborate but we should just pray along as the election is underway- Kaduna state, Benue State, Plateau state, Enugu state, Abia State, Cross River and Oyo State.

“As the election goes, the parties holding those states should be prepared and not be overconfident so that we won’t have surprises,” Iginla added.

Latest

Sports

Milan target Ademola Lookman to replace Rafael Leao

0
Serie A champions, AC Milan have lined up Nigerian...
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Doyin David Launches Acting Career with ‘Unending’

0
Doyin David has launched her acting career by starring and producing the documentary, 'Unending
Politics

Another 4 years of APC will take Nigeria into Stone Age – Ex-Minister Oyelese

0
A former Minister of Mines and Steel, Wole Oyelese,...
Sports

FIFA 23: Ronaldo suffers ratings blow after Al-Nassr move

0
Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a major blow in his...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Milan target Ademola Lookman to replace Rafael Leao

0
Serie A champions, AC Milan have lined up Nigerian...
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Doyin David Launches Acting Career with ‘Unending’

0
Doyin David has launched her acting career by starring and producing the documentary, 'Unending
Politics

Another 4 years of APC will take Nigeria into Stone Age – Ex-Minister Oyelese

0
A former Minister of Mines and Steel, Wole Oyelese,...
Sports

FIFA 23: Ronaldo suffers ratings blow after Al-Nassr move

0
Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a major blow in his...
Celebrity

Jay Jay Okocha and Wife, Nkechi Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

0
Jay Jay Okocha and his lovely wife, Nkechi are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Milan target Ademola Lookman to replace Rafael Leao

Emmanuel Offor -
Serie A champions, AC Milan have lined up Nigerian winger, Ademola Lookman as a potential replacement for Rafael Leao. Lookman arrived at another Serie A...
Read more

BBNaija’s Doyin David Launches Acting Career with ‘Unending’

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Doyin David has launched her acting career by starring and producing the documentary, 'Unending
Read more

Another 4 years of APC will take Nigeria into Stone Age – Ex-Minister Oyelese

Emmanuel Offor -
A former Minister of Mines and Steel, Wole Oyelese, has claimed that another four years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in government would...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: