Professor Uju Anya Drags Piers Morgan for Filth in Heated Twitter Exchange

Uju Anya slammed Piers Morgan on Twitter yesterday and many people appear to be happy with this development.

Recall that the US-based Nigerian professor became a global figure after her heavy criticism of the English monarchy that earned her both admiration and scorn. Her access to her Twitter got restricted after news surfaced that Queen Elizabeth II had fallen ill and she took to her page to wish the English colonial monarch an “excruciating” death.

This stirred heated reactions, with the likes of Jeff Bezos condemning her. “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow,” he said.

And she replied: “Otoro gba gbue gi. May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers,” she said.

She is finally back on the platform, and yesterday, shared that Piers Morgan’s producer reached out to her, asking her to appear on his show despite Morgan’s insults.

“Piers Morgan calling me “vile, disgusting moron” while his producer calling me for interview. Tufiakwa,” she said.

This clearly ticked Morgan the wrong way because he launched fresh attacks against her, saying, “I definitely want to interview you. I’d like you to try repeating to my face that you hoped the Queen died in ‘excruciating pain.’ But I suspect like most vile ‘woke’ trolls, you won’t have the guts. Do you?”

And she read him for filth, a clap back that has garnered over 76, 000 likes as of press time. “No, Piers. You want to interview me, because your career died in excruciating pain, and you need the ratings. But I won’t let you chase clout off me. Like I said, I no dey put food for my enemy mouth.”

