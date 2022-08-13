Prof Gana clears air on Wike ‘dragging; Atiku, PDP to court

Professor Jerry Gana, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has not filed a suit challenging the outcome of the party’s presidential primary.

Gana disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Recall that Wike lost the party’s primary to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a development that has since caused a rift between both politicians.

“News in the media that Wike has commenced legal proceedings challenging the outcome of the 2022 PDP Presidential Primary is totally false,” he said.

“We unequivocally state that Wike has not and will not challenge the outcome of the just concluded PDP Presidential Primaries in Court.

“He has long moved beyond such an action to focus on matters of how best to ensure victory for the PDP in the forthcoming elections.”

Gana also dismissed false reports alleging that Gov. Wike had ordered the removal of the ceremonial PDP flags and insignia from the Rivers Government House and Governor’s Office.

He added: “This again is totally false and misleading. The Rivers State Governor never gave such instructions.”

